Iran announces free visas for visitors during FIFA World Cup 2022

“Another agreement made during the president’s visit to Qatar has been implemented; with the government’s approval today (April 13, 2022), it has been decided that issuance of visas for visitors who seek to travel to Iran during the FIFA World Cup 2022 would be free,” Ali Bahadori Jahromi said in a tweet.

“This ratification can be effective in attracting and encouraging World Cup tourists to travel to Iran and in boosting the tourism industry in the country.”

Qatar, which hosts the 2022 World Cup, is just 140 kilometers away from southern Iranian coastlines.

Iran and Qatar have already signed an agreement so that visitors can travel to Qatar through the southern Iranian Island of Kish by boats, to watch the games