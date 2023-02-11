Saturday, February 11, 2023
In Iran, millions mark anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution with mass rallies

By IFP Editorial Staff

Millions of Iranians take to the streets countrywide to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi monarchy.

The demonstrations began on 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, in the capital, Tehran, and over 1,400 cities and 38,000 villages, with large groups of people from all walks of life taking part.

In Tehran, people took several routes leading to the iconic Azadi Square, where several performances were scheduled. President Ebrahim Raisi will also deliver a speech there shortly.

IRNA said 200 reporters, photojournalists, and cameramen with foreign news outlets as well as over 6,500 Iranian media workers cover the event.

The night before the mass rallies, a fireworks display took place in Azadai Square and other land marks of the capital.

Iranians have celebrated the occasion every year for ten days, known as the 10-Day Dawn.
On February 11, 1979, the Iranian nation’s long-running struggles — led by Imam Khomeini — against the Pahlavi regime reached full fruition.

The Revolution replaced the last monarchy in Iran with a democracy based on Islamic values.

