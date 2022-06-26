Sunday, June 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldAsia

Iran giving aid to quake-stricken Afghans

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran aid Afghanistan

Rescue workers from Iran’s Red Crescent Society are helping people affected by an earthquake in southeast Afghanistan shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan peers.

The quake hit Afghanistan’s southeastern provinces of Paktika, Paktia and Khost on June 20, killing over 1,500 people so far. Thousands have been injured too.

The quake has destroyed many houses. Iran has so far sent four relief aid shipments to quake-hit areas of Afghanistan.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks