Iran giving aid to quake-stricken Afghans

Rescue workers from Iran's Red Crescent Society are helping people affected by an earthquake in southeast Afghanistan shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan peers. The quake hit Afghanistan's southeastern provinces of Paktika, Paktia and Khost on June 20, killing over 1,500 people so far. Thousands have been injured too. The quake has destroyed many houses. Iran has so far sent four relief aid shipments to quake-hit areas of Afghanistan.