Iran’s aid supplies arrive in quake-hit Afghanistan

Iran’s Red Crescent Society sent two cargo planes carrying first aid supplies following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that claimed at least 1,500 lives and left over 2,000 injured.

Yaqub Soleimani, secretary general of the society, said the first shipment of humanitarian aid that was sent from Tehran in army airplanes included 400 relief tents and 800 rugs.

The second shipment dispatched from Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province via land route, included 1,200 rugs, 1,000 food packages and 600 relief tents, he added.

Iranian officials expressed condolences to Afghanistan, pledging the Islamic republic’s assistance and support for the disaster-stricken people in the country.

Iran’s Embassy in Kabul announced Iranian search and rescue teams, emergency medical services and staff are ready to be sent to Afghanistan if requested by the country.

Afghanistan has already been reeling from a worsening humanitarian crisis since the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces last August and a freeze on billions of dollars worth of the nation’s assets.