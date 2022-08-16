Iran’s Ahangarani awarded in Dokufest 2022 short film festival

The short film was picked from among over 270 films screened in the 9-day festival held from August 5 to 13 in the city of Prizren in Kosovo.

The jury of the festival praised the short film, saying, “In a very remarkable way, Ahangarani’s film combines the calm photographic shots with the moving images of stormy crowds; the moments from the private family gatherings with the repression of collective dreams.”

In the short film, Ahangarani has used photographs, videos, and vivid recollections from her own childhood coupled with soundtracks to evoke a collective memory of the Iranian Revolution.