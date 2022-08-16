Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Iran’s Ahangarani awarded in Dokufest 2022 short film festival

By IFP Editorial Staff
Pegah Ahangarani

Pegah Ahangarani, Iranian actress and filmmaker, has been awarded the special jury award of the 21st Dokufest international documentary and short film festival in Kosovo for her short film "I Am Trying to Remember".

The short film was picked from among over 270 films screened in the 9-day festival held from August 5 to 13 in the city of Prizren in Kosovo.

The jury of the festival praised the short film, saying, “In a very remarkable way, Ahangarani’s film combines the calm photographic shots with the moving images of stormy crowds; the moments from the private family gatherings with the repression of collective dreams.”

In the short film, Ahangarani has used photographs, videos, and vivid recollections from her own childhood coupled with soundtracks to evoke a collective memory of the Iranian Revolution.

