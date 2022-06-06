Iran, Afghanistan seek to boost trade ties

The delegation, headed by Iran’s deputy ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Mortazavi was invited by the Governor of Khost Mohammad Nabi Omari to help pave the way for the presence of Iranian businessmen in the country.

This is the first trip by an Iranian delegation since the fall of the former Afghan government after the chaotic withdrawal of US-led troops and the Taliban takeover last August.

The Iranian diplomat and his entourage were taken on a tour the economic sites in the province by the Afghan officials, who expressed support for opening a new chapter in ties between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation distributed humanitarian aid in the province among the people, hit hard by the fallout of the Western freeze on billions of dollars worth of Afghan assets.