Iran, Afghanistan Discuss Latest Developments

Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib has held meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Baku.
The latest developments in Afghanistan were top on the agenda.
The Azerbaijani capital is hosting a meeting of the foreign ministers of the NAM member states.
The meeting will run through October 24, and then the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM countries would be held in the city.