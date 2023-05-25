Iran unveils advanced 2,000 km ballistic missile

Khaibar, which is the fourth generation of the country’s Khorramshahr ballistic missile, was unveiled during a ceremony on Thursday with Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani in attendance.

Khaibar, or Khorramshahr-4, which is a product of the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), uses liquid fuel and enjoys strategic and tactical features.

The missile is equipped with a guidance and control system in the middle phase. The use of this system plus guidance engines in the warhead, which has a high explosive power, helps control the situation and change the path of the warhead outside the atmosphere. This feature rids the missile of the need for a guidance and control system in the atmosphere, making it completely immune to electronic warfare attacks.

Khairbar can also be prepared for a launch in a short period of 12 minutes.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Iranian defense minister said the missile is capable of evading radars and penetrating the enemy’s missile shields.

Khorramshahar-4 can be equipped with a variety of warheads in harmony with its missions, Ashtiani said.

He also had a message for the enemies.

“We are determined to safeguard the country and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution. And we have proved to the enemy that it cannot at all stop the country’s youths from moving forward on the path of progress,” he added.

On the other hand, he added, Iran’s defense progress serves the goal of promoting peace and stability in the region and supporting the country’s friends and the states that tread the path of fighting the global hegemonic system.