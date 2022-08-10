Iran records 90 more deaths, 5,635 new infections from Covid

According to the Health Ministry on Wednesday, 5,635 cases of new infections were also registered over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also says 1,472 people are now in critical condition due to the virus infection.

The figures take the total caseload so far to over 7.4 million people and the fatalities to 142,654 people.

Iran has so far injected over 153 million doses of the Covid vaccine. While this covers a majority of Iran’s population of nearly 85 million, many people remain inoculated with just one dose of the jab, despite warnings that that would not be enough to avoid a severe infection with Covid.

According to Majid Mokhtari, who is a member of the national taskforce against the coronavirus, Iran is now heading for the peak of the seventh wave of infections in around two weeks.

Mokhtari says this means there will be a further rise in the number of infections and deaths.

He said, however, that observation of health protocols will be a deciding factor here as the more counter-Corona restrictions are loosened, the more rapid becomes the rate of infections.