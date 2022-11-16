Saturday, November 19, 2022
Iran reports 74 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iran's health ministry announced on Wednesday that 74 new cases of Coronavirus infection were identified across the country over the past 24 hours, adding that 2 patients have died during the time span.

Two more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,615, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

74 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 31 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,334,364 patients out of a total of 7,559,129 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

81 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it noted.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,133,117 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,540,873 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,362,108 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

