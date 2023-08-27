Sunday, August 27, 2023
Iran: 60 contracted Crimean-Congo fever, 3 killed

By IFP Editorial Staff
Crimean-Congo fever

The State Veterinary Organization has reported that 60 individuals in Iran have contracted Crimean-Congo fever, with three fatalities among those who tested positive.

Urging the public to adhere to health precautions diligently, the Veterinary Organization emphasizes the importance of strict compliance.

Crimean-Congo fever, a viral disease transmitted by ticks, poses a significant threat to public health.

Symptoms include high fever, muscle pain, and severe bleeding. Prompt medical attention is crucial for effective treatment and containment of the disease.

Authorities are working tirelessly to control the outbreak and prevent further spread.

The Veterinary Organization is collaborating closely with healthcare professionals and relevant agencies to implement comprehensive measures aimed at curbing the transmission of this dangerous virus.

In light of this alarming situation, it is imperative that individuals take immediate action to protect themselves and their communities.

Practicing good hygiene, such as regular handwashing and avoiding contact with infected animals or bodily fluids, can significantly reduce the risk of contracting Crimean-Congo fever.

