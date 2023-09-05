Iran: 4mn pilgrims depart for Iraq’s Karbala for Arbaeen rituals

Ahmad Vahidi added: “Out of the 4 million pilgrims, around 1,450,000 departed for Karbala from the border terminals in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, and over 300,000 have returned through these terminals.”

Vahidi went on to say that all necessary facilities are in place to cater to the needs of the pilgrims, and positive feedback has been received from them.

“Extensive arrangements have been made for pilgrims transportation, including many buses, with no reported issues during my visit. Many pilgrims are returning on Fridays and Saturdays, and essential facilities have been provided for those returning on other days,” noted the Iranian minister.

Arbaeen is a significant religious observance in the Islamic tradition, particularly for the Shia Muslims. It marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following Ashura, the religious ritual commemorating Imam Hussein’s martyrdom, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the 7th century.

During Arbaeen, millions of pilgrims, mostly Shia Muslims, gather in the holy city of Karbala in Iraq, where Imam Hussein is laid to rest.

They embark on a pilgrimage to Karbala to pay their respects and show their grief for the suffering and sacrifices of Imam Hussein and his companions.

The processions involve long, often grueling journeys on foot, and participants frequently walk for miles, sometimes even across borders, to reach Karbala.