Iran to export 400 megawatts of electricity to Iraq in 5 years

The electricity transfer is part of a strategic energy contract recently signed between Iran and Iraq, the ministry said.

However, the ministry added, the contract is not merely geared to supplying Iraq with electricity. Rather, it added, the deal serves to improve the quality of electricity and enhance Iraq’s facilities used to meet local demand for power.

The contract has been drawn up in proportion to Iraq’s needs, noted the ministry.

Iranian Energy Minister Aliakbar Mehrabian had already spoken of the conclusion of a comprehensive contract with Iraq in the energy sector.

“Moving to conclude long-term strategic contracts in the electricity sector is one of the pivots of the Iranian government’s dynamic regional diplomacy which has had brilliant results for the country,” the Iranian minister added.

“Accordingly, ground has been prepared recently for the first long-term cooperation with Iraq in the power sector, and we have signed an important and strategic agreement with this country,” he said.

He noted Tehran and Baghdad have already worked together on a variety of areas, namely the construction and development of power plants as well as maintenance of power generating units.