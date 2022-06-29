Iran becomes 1st Mideast state to indigenize cloud seeding radar tech

In an article published on Wednesday, Fars news agency reported that the “complicated and sensitive” technology has been subjected to sanctions, and that the main “formula” to build the radars cannot be found at any scientific centers of the world.

However, scientists with an Iranian knowledge-based company, named Basamad Mowj Gha’em, managed to gain access to the tech after years of research hard work, it said.

The pieces of hardware used in the Iranian version of the radars are even more efficient compared to foreign models, the report added.

Cloud seeding is a scientific process that improves a cloud’s ability to make rain or snow and helps control other weather events.

Along with other states in the Middle East and those in North Africa, Iran — a semi-arid country — is heading fast toward severe water shortages.

Downpour levels have also sharply plummeted in Iran over the past years, leaving many regions suffering from drought.