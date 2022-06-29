Wednesday, June 29, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyScience and Technology

Iran becomes 1st Mideast state to indigenize cloud seeding radar tech

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Tehran

For the first time in the Middle East, Iranian scientists have successfully indigenized the advanced technology used in cloud seeding radars as part of efforts to address the issue of water scarcity in the country.

In an article published on Wednesday, Fars news agency reported that the “complicated and sensitive” technology has been subjected to sanctions, and that the main “formula” to build the radars cannot be found at any scientific centers of the world.

However, scientists with an Iranian knowledge-based company, named Basamad Mowj Gha’em, managed to gain access to the tech after years of research hard work, it said.

The pieces of hardware used in the Iranian version of the radars are even more efficient compared to foreign models, the report added.

Cloud seeding is a scientific process that improves a cloud’s ability to make rain or snow and helps control other weather events.

Along with other states in the Middle East and those in North Africa, Iran — a semi-arid country — is heading fast toward severe water shortages.

Downpour levels have also sharply plummeted in Iran over the past years, leaving many regions suffering from drought.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks