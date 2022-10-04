Tuesday, October 4, 2022
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Iran registers 10 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry said on Tuesday 380 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 10 individuals lost their lives to the deadly disease over the past 24 hours.

Some 10 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,458, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

380 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 104 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,326,757 patients out of a total of 7,550,401 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

141 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,091,291 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,492,762 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,242,941 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

