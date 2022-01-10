Intensive negotiations underway between Iran, P4+1 in Vienna

Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani sat down for talks with Russian’s chief negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov on Monday.

“We exchanged views and assessments on the whole spectrum of contentious issues that need to be settled to ensure the restoration of the JCPOA and sanctions lifting,” Ulyanov wrote in a twitter post after his meeting with Bagheri.

The Iranian diplomat later held talks with Enrique Mora, deputy secretary general of the European Union External Action Service, and chief negotiators of Britain, France and Germany.

At the same time, bilateral and multilateral expert meetings between Iran and the P4+1 group continues on different issues.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran is looking for a lasting and reliable agreement, and there is no deal on the agenda that does not have these two components.

The parties are focusing on the four issues of lifting sanctions, nuclear issues, verification and guarantees, Khatibzade said, adding that good progress has been made but there has been more progress in some areas.

Iran and the P4+1 group namely Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, have held many rounds of talks since 2021 to try to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that has unraveled since the United States unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 drawing worldwide condemnation.

Iran has said it will implement its nuclear commitments under the deal if the United States removes its illegal sanctions and offers credible guarantees that it will not abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action again.