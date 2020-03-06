In Corona Fight We Either Win Together or Lose Together: Iran

“Global and regional coop[eration] [is] imperative,” Zarif tweeted early Friday.

“We’re closely engaged with WHO [World Health Organization] to battle COVID-19 in Iran and ensure proper care for those infected Strict preventive measures … are being implemented,” he noted, highlighting the serious battle in Iran against the novel virus.

Zarif said Iran’s measures in this regard include screening of air travelers at departure gates.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday that 591 new cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 3,513.

The death toll has also increased to 107, 15 of whom died from Wednesday to Thursday.

So far, 739 people have also recovered and been discharged from hospital.