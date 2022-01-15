‘Implementation of Tehran-Beijing accord major achievement of FM’s China visit’

Keshavarzzadeh said in his Twitter account on Saturday that the implementation of the Iran–China 25-year Cooperation Program was one of the important achievements of the visit.

Iranian high-ranking delegation consisting of political and economic officials, oil, banking officials, had very good negotiations, he added.

Amir Abdollahian arrived in Wuxi Thursday afternoon local time to hold talks with Chinese authorities on Iran-China 25-year strategic cooperation program.

He stated on Friday that the 25-year agreement with China will become operational as of today.

He made the remarks at the end of his comprehensive talks with his Chinese counterpart during his one-day trip to the country.

Amir Abdollahian further noted that as agreed with the Chinese officials during the conversations, the two countries will start implementation of the comprehensive strategic agreement as of Friday.

Iranian FM further said simultaneous with the talks in China, Iran prepared the necessary grounds for starting the implementation of the agreement on Friday.

He also added that he carried the message of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping; the message was related to the task of starting implementation of 25-year agreement.