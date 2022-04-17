Imam Reza Holy Shrine in Mashhad offers iftar to thousands of pilgrims

Soup and other food are prepared in huge pots and hundreds of kettles are used to boil water for tea.

Tea is served in flasks, which are transferred by volunteers from pantries to long cloths set on the carpeted floors of the courtyards at the shrine to host the pilgrims who hope to break their fast at dusk.

Pilgrims can receive invitations online via two applications.

At least 50,000 simple iftar packs are also distributed among pilgrims every night.

Volunteers also distribute invitations to iftar to locals in various neighborhoods in Mashhad, who will then be able to sit and break their fast at the shrine. Some 3,000 locals are hosted that way everyday.

Also, some 2,500 food packs are also distributed among the needy at economically depressed neighborhoods of the city daily.