Sunday, April 3, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyReligion

Iftar tablecloths return to Grand Mosque in Mecca after two years of pandemic

By IFP Editorial Staff
Grand Mosque in Mecca Ramadan
With the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Iftar tablecloths return to the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Mosque of the Prophet in Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The ceremony resumes after a couple of years of restrictions on such events in the two holiest sites of the world Muslims, due to the Corona pandemic.

On Saturday, over 2 thousand people broke their fasting at the Iftar time at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Dozens of people were voluntarily serving these fasting pilgrims there.

Authorities in Mecca and Media have however kept some health protocols in place despite the decline in the Covid pandemic.

The tablecloths must be spread in spots determined by authorities.

All fasting pilgrims must use special gloves when they eat at the Iftar tablecloth. Meanwhile, plastic mugs are banned for hot drinks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks