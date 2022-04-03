Iftar tablecloths return to Grand Mosque in Mecca after two years of pandemic

The ceremony resumes after a couple of years of restrictions on such events in the two holiest sites of the world Muslims, due to the Corona pandemic.

On Saturday, over 2 thousand people broke their fasting at the Iftar time at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Dozens of people were voluntarily serving these fasting pilgrims there.

Authorities in Mecca and Media have however kept some health protocols in place despite the decline in the Covid pandemic.

The tablecloths must be spread in spots determined by authorities.

All fasting pilgrims must use special gloves when they eat at the Iftar tablecloth. Meanwhile, plastic mugs are banned for hot drinks.