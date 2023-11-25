IAEA declines to issue resolution against Iran 

IRNA reported the Western sides also failed to reach a consensus on issuing a statement against Iran. Tension mounted between Iran and the West after Tehran decided to refuse to allow some IAEA inspectors to visit the country’s nuclear sites in line with article 9 of the safeguards agreement.

The inspectors had not visited Iran for a long time and come from countries that are hostile to Iran’s nuclear program, IRNA added.

The Saturday session of the IAEA also witnessed a clash between supporters and critics of the Zionist regime, with the latter pushing for scrutinizing Tel Aviv nuclear program in light of the Gaza war.

The critics of the Israeli regime argued that time is now for the IAEA to investigate the issue given an Israeli minister’s recent threat to nuke the Gaza Strip. But IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi declined to raise the issue at the Board of Governors’ session.