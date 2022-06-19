Nuclear chief: IAEA resolution in line with anti-Iran ‘maximum pressure’ policy

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said Iran provided a “legal” response to the claims leveled against the country’s peaceful nuclear work in the Western-drafted resolution, which was adopted earlier this month at the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

Such hostile measures, he added, were meant to exert psychological and political pressure on the country and was in line with the same American “maximum pressure” policy against the Iranian nation.

The resolution was adopted under US and Israeli pressure, following a halt in talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of states on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, which the US abandoned four years ago.

He said the Western parties need to be committed to what exactly has been agreed, “nothing more or less.”

The AEOI chief slammed the hype over the scope of IAEA inspections of Iranian nuclear sites, saying France, one of the sponsors of the anti-Iran resolution, recently signed a deal with Australia, which allows plutonium processing and fuel reprocessing, the same thing referred to as military dimension.

“Are they not sensitive to [the activities] of these countries?” he asked, referring to the political bias applied to the Iranian nuclear program.