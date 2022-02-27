‘IAEA must close case of political claims about Iran’s nuclear work’

Speaking to the IRIB on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran had already provided answers to the Agency’s questions or unfounded political claims revolving around certain Iranian nuclear measures.

“That dossier should be closed,” he added.

The official added that the dossier should not remain as a channel for the IAEA to exert political pressure on Iran in the future.

Khatibzadeh also referred to Iran’s demand for the necessary guarantees that the US will not violate the 2015 deal again.

“In that case, it could be said that we are at a stage where we need political decisions to be taken in some European capitals and Washington instead of holding more talks,” he said.

“If the other parties respect the Islamic Republic of Iran’s legitimate red lines and take political decisions, they should be assured that conclusion of an agreement will be possible at the earliest,” he said.

The spokesman added that the recent return of top negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani back home from Vienna was, like other normal trips, “meant for getting consultations and guidelines.”

Khatibzadeh rejected Western media reports that the US has set deadlines for the conclusion of an agreement and said, “Iran has not accepted any deadline by any country so far.”