IAEA chief condoles President Raisi’s demise

The sorrowful news also included the passing of Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other prominent officials in a copter crash last Sunday.

In an official statement, Grossi conveyed the deep sorrow felt by the IAEA upon learning of the unfortunate event.

He extended his sympathies not only to the bereaved families but also to the Iranian government and its people.

“The news of the tragic and untimely death of His Excellency Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Hossein Amirabdollahian, Foreign Minister, and other honorable officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran was sorrowful,” Grossi stated.

“Allow me, on behalf of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to express my most sincere condolences to their families, the government, and the people of Iran,” he added.