Hundreds seek medical help due to dust storm in southeastern Iranian province

Majid Mohebbi, the director of the province’s crisis management, told IRNA on Friday that 46 of those people had been hospitalized.

People sought emergency help over respiratory, cardiovascular, and sight complications, according to Mohebbi.

Those referrals to hospitals and other medical centers had taken place in the five counties of Zabol, Zahak, Hamoun, Hirmand, and Nimrouz over the past three days, he said.

The storm packed winds of up to 110 kph. Mohebbi said all emergency and rescue personnel were on alert across the province for potential deployment.

Sistan and Baluchestan is located in a hot and dry region and receives low rainfall compared to other regions. Affected by the Asian monsoon, the northern parts of the province experience strong winds and dust storms for 120 days during the hot months of the year.