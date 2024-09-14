Media WireSecurity

Iran vows harsh punishment for perpetrators of terror attack in southeast

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Police

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has warned that the perpetrators of a recent deadly terrorist attack in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan will be dealt with "severely".

Three Iranian border guards, including one officer and two conscript soldiers, were killed after several terrorists opened fire on them as they were refueling at a gas station in the city of Mirjaveh on Thursday.

In a statement later in the day, the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a message of condolences on Friday, Nasirzadeh said the “tragic martyrdom of a group of zealous and brave Iranian forces”, who were defending the country in the border area of ​​Mirjaveh, once again caused “deep grief and saddened the nation”.

“The criminal hand of hegemonic powers and Zionism has once again emerged from the sleeve of cowardly Takfiri groups and treacherous terrorist elements,” he added.

Extending condolences to the families of the victims, Nasirzadeh emphasized that Iran “will deal severely with the perpetrators and those responsible without any leniency or compromise”.

Jaish al-Adl, a notorious terrorist group headquartered in Pakistan, has been involved in numerous terror attacks against Iran.

One of the latest attacks occurred in April when at least five police officers were killed in an assault by the terror group in the province.

