History Will Not Allow Distortion of Persian Gulf’s Name: VP

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri says the Persian Gulf will remain a sea for genuine cooperation and peaceful coexistence among neighbours, and the history will never allow anybody to distort its name.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, the Iranian Vice President offered congratulations on the National Day of Persian Gulf.

“Today is the national day of the Persian Gulf, a name that the history will not allow to be distorted and a place where regional peace and coexistence have blocked the way for interference and evil acts from the hegemons,” Jahangiri said.

امروز روزملی #خلیج_فارس است؛نامی که تاریخ اجازه جعلش رانمی دهد و محلی که صلح و همزیستی منطقه‌ای راه را بر مداخله وشرارت سلطه گران می بندد.خلیج همیشه فارس؛میدان همزیستی وهمکاری واقعی همه همسایگان است و دولت وملت ایران همیشه آماده این کاربوده اند ودراین وضعیت بحرانی جهانی،آماده تر pic.twitter.com/QwIAkxtY01 — اسحاق جهانگیری (@Eshaq_jahangiri) April 29, 2020

“The ever-Persian Gulf is the arena for coexistence and genuine cooperation among all neighbours, as the Iranian government and nation have been always prepared for this job, and even more prepared amid such critical situation in the world,” the Iranian Vice President noted, referring to the global coronavirus pandemic.