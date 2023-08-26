Historical relics on display at Iranian museum

The relics were unearthed at archeological sites in Hamedan.

They are being kept at the National Museum of Iran, but are on loan to Hamedan’s Hegmataneh museum to be showcased.

The antique objects included a golden cup with the shape of a lion’s head and a bird’s wing, an Achaemenid golden dagger, a silver plate belonging to the Sasanid era, an Achaemenid stone column capital inscribed with the image of a cow, an Achaemenid gold bowl, and Achaemenid silver amphora, a silver plate engraved with the image of a Sasanid queen and an Achaemenid gold bracelet.

