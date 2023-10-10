Hezbollah targets Israel’s military posts after 3 fighters killed in shelling

“After the martyrdom of three of our … brothers this afternoon as a result of Israeli attacks on Lebanese towns and villages, groups from the Islamic Resistance have carried out an initial response,” the movement said in a statement carried by Lebanon’s al-Manar television network.

The statement added that Hezbollah’s response targeted “the Braniat barracks — the command center of the Galilee Brigade — and the Avivim barracks — the command center of the Western Brigade — using guided missiles and mortar shells, causing direct hits.”

Hezbollah has identified its martyrs as Housam Mohammad Ibrahim, Ali Raef Ftouni, and Ali Hasan Hodroj.

Cited by Reuters, the Israeli military claimed that it had responded to a number of “launches” from Lebanon into the occupied territories.

The Israeli forces and the Hezbollah movement reportedly exchanged artillery and rocket fire on Monday, amid the a large-scale operation launched against the regime by Palestinian resistance groups from the besieged Gaza Strip, codenamed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli acts of aggression against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases.

The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any Israeli-imposed war.