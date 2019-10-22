Herbals More Popular than Chemical Medicines

At the same time, the use of herbs and herbal remedies is getting more and more popular worldwide due to their many benefits and high efficacy.

These days, the use of herbs in various fields has become a high value added industry. Medicinal herbs are extracted in various ways and are used as valuable materials in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, natural supplements, cosmetics, food industry and so on.

The herb industry and paying attention to it is important in several ways:

Maintaining Health & Therapeutic Effects

Medications and chemical supplements can have unintended side effects next to their effective therapeutic properties. For example, some antidepressants are addictive or cause side effects such as fatigue and drowsiness during the day. However, antidepressant herbal medications and supplements, while effective because of their herbal ingredients, cause no harm to human health if used correctly.

At present, about 30% of all medicines produced in the world are herbal or herbal components, making these products more rapidly spreading than chemical drugs.

According to World Health Organisation statistics, more than 80 percent of the world’s population use herbs and herbal medicine to maintain their health or cure diseases. Medicines and natural supplements are produced in a variety of forms; including products for the treatment and prevention of diabetes, digestive disorders or even nutrients for the health of the body, etc.

People in different parts of the world have different motivations for using herbal products. Some are consuming natural products due to the healthiness of plant products and the dangers of chemicals, some because of the cheaper prices of these products, some people around the world because of their culture and traditions and others because of their valuable effects.

Economic Importance

Economically, the vegetable and natural products industry has a high turnover and is also growing. According to UNIDO, in 1990, the industry had a turnover of $1.2 billion, and in 20 years, it has reached $100 billion.

The World Bank forecasts that it will reach $ 5,000 billion by 2050, reflecting the high growth in consumption of these products.

Entrepreneurship

According to various reports, there are three job opportunities per hectare of medicinal plants. Reports also indicate that about 100 million people in China are busy in the field of medicinal herbs.