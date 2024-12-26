Turkey threatens to ‘bury’ Kurds in Syria

Speaking on Wednesday to lawmakers in Ankara, Erdogan promised to “eradicate the terrorist organization that is trying to weave a wall of blood between us and our Kurdish siblings”.

“The separatist murderers will either bid farewell to their weapons, or they will be buried in Syrian lands along with their weapons,” he declared, as quoted by Reuters.

Erdogan has repeatedly stated that the People’s Protection Units (YPG) poses a significant threat to Turkish security and vowed to prevent the establishment of a “terror corridor” near the country’s southern borders. He has criticized the United States for providing weapons and training to the YPG, a group Ankara views as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Türkiye regards both as terrorist organizations.

The Turkish leader previously called on the US, its NATO ally, to reconsider its support for the YPG, and has urged its partners to choose between backing Türkiye or supporting Kurdish militants.

The YPG’s role in the US-led fight against the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group has been cited by Washington as justification for the assistance, with American officials highlighting the group’s efforts in dismantling IS control in Syria. Kurds in Syria have long sought greater autonomy, with YPG leaders asserting their goals differ from the PKK’s armed insurgency within Türkiye.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with the YPG at its core, have also called for a nationwide ceasefire in the war-torn country following the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. The SDF has urged the protection of Syrian territory from Turkish attacks and an end to what it regards as Ankara’s occupation of northern regions, saying Syrians must determine their future without foreign meddling.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has recently taken steps to foster ties with the new leadership in Damascus. Ankara is reportedly considering a joint military operation with Syria against Kurdish groups to address shared security concerns.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Damascus recently, where he called for the lifting of international sanctions on Syria, which have long crippled its economy. This outreach aligns with Erdogan’s reported plans to visit as well, signaling a significant shift in the Turkish approach to its southern neighbor. Erdogan has emphasized the need for collaboration with Syria’s government to ensure long-term security and mutual stability.