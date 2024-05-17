Friday, May 17, 2024
Heavy rains cause new flooding in northeastern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Torrential rains once again trigger flash floods in Iran’s northeast.

Heavy downpours flooded rivers in Northern Khorasan Province including in Raz and Jargalan.

Floods also obstructed 9 routes in rural areas and between cities in Khorasan Razavi Province.

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties yet.

On Thursday, heavy flooding inundated a district in the holy city of Mashhad, sweeping away cars and killing at least eight people. An unspecified number of people remain unaccounted for.

The footage of the flash floods in Mashhad has widely gone viral causing fury among the public over the negligence on the part of the officials in charge.

