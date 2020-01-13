The severe rainfall and flooding blocked roads, destroyed houses and displaced thousands of people in southeastern provinces of Kerman and Sistan and Baluchestan as well as Hormozgan Province in the south over the past two days.

Morteza Salimi, the head of Rescue and Relief Organization of Iran, says one person has lost his life and another one remains missing. Several others have also been injured, according to reports.

Flooding has also blocked rural roads link more than 500 villages, officials said.

In some 40 town and villages in Sistan and Baluchestan, authorities rescued at least 1,248 people and provided emergency accommodation for some 327 people.

What follows are photos of the disaster: