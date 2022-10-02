Health Ministry: No red cities in Iran as Covid recedes

According to the ministry, 232 cities and towns are now blue, which means things have returned to normal there.

Meanwhile, 200 cities and towns are yellow and 16 others are orange.

According to the health ministry on Saturday, Covid has killed 144,429 people so far in Iran since the pandemic reached the country some two years ago.

Iranian health authorities managed to bring the disease under control through a nationwide vaccination campaign that saw a high percentage of the population inoculated against Covid.

Iranian health ministry figures on Saturday showed that the coronavirus had killed 3 more people in the country over the past 24 hours.

538 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 109 of whom were hospitalized, it added.