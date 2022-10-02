Sunday, October 2, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Health Ministry: No red cities in Iran as Covid recedes

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iran’s ministry of health says there are no red cities in the country now in terms of risk from Covid-19.

According to the ministry, 232 cities and towns are now blue, which means things have returned to normal there.

Meanwhile, 200 cities and towns are yellow and 16 others are orange.

According to the health ministry on Saturday, Covid has killed 144,429 people so far in Iran since the pandemic reached the country some two years ago.

Iranian health authorities managed to bring the disease under control through a nationwide vaccination campaign that saw a high percentage of the population inoculated against Covid.

Iranian health ministry figures on Saturday showed that the coronavirus had killed 3 more people in the country over the past 24 hours.

538 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 109 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks