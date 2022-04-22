Health Ministry: Iran ready to treat Afghans injured in bombings

While expressing regret over the deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said that the Iranian Ministry of Health is honored to have done its utmost to give healthcare services to Afghans in line with the policies of the Islamic establishment, religious values and human dignity.

He added that Afghans seeking treatment or healthcare services including vaccination against Covid-19 have been facing no restrictions and those services are offered free of charge or at a lowest cost.

Bombings on Thursday and Tuesday killed a large number of Shia Muslims in different parts of Afghanistan.

The deadliest attack hit a mosque in the city Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, reportedly killing dozens of Shia Muslim worshippers and wounding many others. The other attack happened Tuesday outside a boys’ school in the Afghan capital Kabul. A third blast took place in Kunduz province, injuring 11 people. The Daesh terrorists claimed the bombings.