Health Minister: Iran in middle of 6th wave of Covid

Einollahi said the safest and best thing to do is to complete vaccination and follow health protocols.

He also urged Iranians to avoid attending family gatherings as it could increase the likelihood of contracting Covid, adding that the sixth wave of the Coronavirus will continue for several weeks.

Einollahi added that if people trusted health officials equally, Iran would have crossed the 137 million mark in terms of the number of administered doses.

He added that probably on Saturday morning, important decisions will be made by the Covid taskforce, which will be announced to the people.

Einollahi also hailed the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The health minister said, “If we can stand on our own feet today despite all the sanctions and treat the people and get them vaccinated, all these have been achieved thanks to the Islamic Revolution.