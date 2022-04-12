Health minister: Iran among top countries battling coronavirus

In an address to a parliament session on Tuesday, the health minister hailed efforts to contain the outbreak and acquire Covid-19 vaccines to immunize the population.

Einollahi said the reopening of schools and businesses and the increase in New Year travels were the result of extensive efforts by the Health Ministry and the people from all walks of life to contain the outbreak.

Iran has been hit by six waves of the respiratory disease since the beginning of the outbreak in the country in early 2020.

The country has now managed to bring the disease under control with the number of infection cases and deaths remaining low despite the recent spike in travels during the New Year holidays