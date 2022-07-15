Friday, July 15, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSocietyHealthcare

Health minister warns Iran has entered 7th wave of Covid-19 infections

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi says the country has entered a seventh wave of infections with Covid-19, warning that the coronavirus pandemic is still far from over.

“I have repeatedly said it is very wrong to think that coronavirus is over. It is a type of virus that will live on for years,” the minister said in an interview with the state television on Thursday.

The problem with containing the virus is that the world is not acting in a harmonious way in facing the disease, he explained, adding that there are still countries in Africa where the rate of vaccinations stands at only 6 to 8 percent and the virus lingers.

In countries without proper vaccinations, the immune system in individuals remain weak, a situation that helps the Coronavirus generate new variants, which affect other parts of the world as well, Einollani said.

The daily Covid-19 caseload is steadily soaring in Iran following weeks of retreat in almost all parts of the country.

Health officials have called on the public to go for a booster shot as soon as possible to strengthen their immune system in the face of the new wave, driven by BA.4 and BA.5 sub-strains of the Omicron variant.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks