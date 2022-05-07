Saturday, May 7, 2022
Health minister: 85% received 2nd dose of Covid vaccine in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Covid in Iran
Iran’s health minister has praised the speedy inoculation campaign that greatly helped contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country, saying around 85 percent of the people have now received a second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus.

Bahram Einollahi said the health sector made a “great move” to stem the fast spread of the coronavirus across Iran through widespread vaccinations, which took place within a short period of time.

“We set a record of 1.6 million doses of vaccine administered daily and over 8 million in a week,” he added.

The minister said, “The key to Iran’s success in bringing about a remarkable decline in coronavirus figures was the people’s solidarity with the administration’s plans” against the pandemic.

Across Iran, daily Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been on the decline, along with many other parts of the world.

Einollahi, however, cautioned the public on Thursday against taking the virus lightly since it still remains active in the world and claims lives.

He advised people to take a fourth dose of vaccine to bolster their immune system against the respiratory disease.

