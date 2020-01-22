Hamadan to Host ‘Splendid Iran’ as Chinese Tourists Arrive

The event features winter story-telling competitions in Korsi-Khaneh, which are rooms facing winter sunshine, with a Korsi, a traditional item of furniture in Persian culture, a type of low-table with a heater underneath it, and blankets thrown over it.

The “Splendid Iran” also introduces Chinese customs and traditions.

Giant dolls in the streets, cooking a whole variety of soups and broths, skiing, launching squash carnivals (cars adorned with squash) and cooking and serving squash in Hamadan are also included in the event.