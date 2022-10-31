Monday, October 31, 2022
Germany says supports EU sanctions on Iran over recent unrest

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Protests

A German government spokesperson said on Monday that Berlin welcomes and supports further sanctions by the European Union against Tehran over what it calls violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against demonstrators.

Germany condemns “in the strongest terms” a violent crackdown by Iranian security forces against protesters and the state repression of journalists there, the spokesperson stated

Germany welcomed further sanctions by the European Union against Iran, and Berlin is looking at further measures, the spokesperson added, without giving a timeline for them.

Riots broke out in Iran last month after the controversial death of a young Iranian woman, identified as Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead at a hospital three days later.

The US administration and its European allies have over the past few weeks introduced sanctions against a number of Iranian individuals and entities over what they claim to be a heavy-handed crackdown on protesters across the country.

