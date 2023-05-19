G7 expresses concern over Iran’s nuclear program

“We reiterate our clear determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon,” said the draft at the start of a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

“We express our grave concern regarding Iran’s continued destabilising activities, including the transfer of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) and related technologies to state and non-state actors,” the draft read.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even issuing religious edicts against the atom bomb and other weapons of mass destruction.