Friday, May 19, 2023
type here...
Media WireNuclear

G7 expresses concern over Iran’s nuclear program

By IFP Media Wire

Leaders of the G7 “remain deeply concerned about Iran’s unabated escalation of its nuclear programme”, according to a draft version of their communique seen by the Reuters news agency. Iran has categorically ruled out pursuing atomic bombs in its nuclear program.

“We reiterate our clear determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon,” said the draft at the start of a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

“We express our grave concern regarding Iran’s continued destabilising activities, including the transfer of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) and related technologies to state and non-state actors,” the draft read.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei even issuing religious edicts against the atom bomb and other weapons of mass destruction.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks