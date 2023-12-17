Funeral services held across Iran for 280 unknown martyrs killed in action

One-hundred and ten of those martyrs belonged to Tehran province, and the remaining 170 martyred war veterans came from other provinces.

Huge crowds of mourners attended the nationwide services. President Ebrahim Raisi is among the mourners in Tehran who have attended the ceremony in the Iranian capital.

The bodies of the unknown martyrs will be laid to rest in pre-determined locations in the coming days.

The funeral ceremonies were held on December 17 to coincide with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Mohammad, for which Iranians are in mourning nationwide.