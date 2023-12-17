Sunday, December 17, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocalReligion

Funeral services held across Iran for 280 unknown martyrs killed in action

By IFP Editorial Staff

Funeral processions have been held across Iran for some 280 unknown martyrs killed during the Iraqi-imposed war in the 1980s.

One-hundred and ten of those martyrs belonged to Tehran province, and the remaining 170 martyred war veterans came from other provinces.

Huge crowds of mourners attended the nationwide services. President Ebrahim Raisi is among the mourners in Tehran who have attended the ceremony in the Iranian capital.

The bodies of the unknown martyrs will be laid to rest in pre-determined locations in the coming days.

The funeral ceremonies were held on December 17 to coincide with the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra, the daughter of the Prophet Mohammad, for which Iranians are in mourning nationwide.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks