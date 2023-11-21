Funeral held in Tehran for famous Iranian literary figure Mohammadali Eslami Nodooshan

The renowned figure died last April in Canada at the age of 97. His body was temporarily buried there and after about 18 months, his remains arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

His funeral was held in front of the Faculty of Literature of the University of Tehran on Monday with a number of literary figures in attendance.

Nodooshan served as a professor for many years at the Faculty of Literature and the Faculty of Law in the University of Tehran.

According to his will, after holding ceremonies in Tehran and the central city of Yazd, where he was born, Nodooshan’s remains will be buried next to the graves of famous Iranian poets Attar and Omar Khayyam in Neyshabur, northeastern Iran.