Funeral ceremonies held in Syria for Iranians killed in Israeli airstrikes

The funeral ceremony for Milad Heidari and Meghdad Mahghani was held in the shrines of Hazrat Zeinab, granddaughter of Prophet Mohammad, and her niece Hazrat Roghayeh, in Damascus, two holy shrines.

Both martyrs are former advisors of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria. They were at a base near Damascus, when an Israeli airstrike hit the site.

The attack killed Heidari on the spot and left Mahghani with critical injuries that led to his death on Saturday.

In reaction to their deaths, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani vowed revenge for their bloods.

He said Iran reserves the right to pursue the aggression legally and politically and to respond to the “state terrorism” by Israel at the proper time and place.