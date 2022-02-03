Fresh warnings as six Covid surge hits Iran

This comes as the health ministry has instructed all medical centers nationwide to go on alert amid a sixth peak in the disease.

“In recent days, we have seen a rise in the number of infections due to the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants,” said deputy health minister Kamal Heidari.

“Accordingly, the decisions made at the 104th session of the National Coronavirus Task Force were communicated to the health departments of medical schools across the country,” he added.

Based on the decisions, said the official، all health centers offering urgent services were told to be on alert.

He added vaccination centers continue to offer services to the public, and give third-dose jabs to citizens aged 18 and above.

He said the continuation of the Covid inoculation program for 9-12 age groups, the cancelation of all nonessential missions and meetings, the provision of standard and appropriate personal protection gear and the supply of standard disinfectants were among other decisions made by the coronavirus task force.