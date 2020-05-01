Four Terrorists Nabbed in South-Eastern Iran

Iran says four members of a terrorist team have been arrested in the country’s south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The Director General of the Intelligence Department of Sistan and Baluchestan said members of a terrorist team, who had committed several acts of sabotage, were arrested during an operation in the provincial capital of Zahedan.

He added the four people had carried out anti-security measures in Sistan and Baluchestan in recent years.

Significant amounts of explosives and tools for making explosives were discovered in this operation.