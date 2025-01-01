Former Iranian minister urges Expediency Council to re-evaluate FATF with updated information

In an interview with Khabar Online, Yahya Al-e Es’haq, former minister of industry, mine and trade, said that the previous Iranian administration lacked the necessary groundwork to finalize the FATF, but the current administration, led by Massoud Pezeshkian, is keen on revisiting the issue, citing statements by the Minister of Economy Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Al-e Es’haq argues that the FATF is an economic measure that, despite its potential drawbacks, could facilitate the economic activities of Iranian traders and remove at least one obstacle in international economic relations.

He also mentioned that the previous administration’s inability to finalize the FATF led to international economic restrictions, even from friendly countries like China.

Al-e Es’haq, the President of the joint Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, believes that a realistic approach to the FATF, considering the current economic realities, could help develop economic relations and reduce obstacles in the economic domain.

The remarks by Al-e Es’haq came after Hemmati, citing the president, announced that the Iranian Leader has agreed that the officials ‘reconsider’ the two sticking points in the FAFT, Palermo and CFT conventions bills in the Expediency Council.