Former Iranian rights chief Larijani says US policies outdated

Mohammad Javad Larijani also referred to US president Joe Biden’s visit to occupied Palestine, saying the US and the Zionist regime vowed during the trip that they will not let Iran acquire nukes.

He added that if Iran wants to build nuclear arms, nobody can stop the country.

He was echoing remarks by former Iranian foreign minister Kamal Kharrazi.

Larijani further pointed to a fatwa (religious decree) issued by the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution that bans the production and stockpiling of nuclear weapons.

He suggested that the US policies are outdated and are “just as Joe Biden’s age.”

Larijani noted that the US policies are ineffective in the face of the Islamic Republic of Iran.