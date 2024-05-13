Former Iran FM dismisses US speculations on atomic weapons

Addressing the 3rd Iran-Arab Dialogue Conference held in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday, Kamal Kharrazi, who is also the Chairman of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, dismissed US reaction to his recent interview with Al Jazeera where he said Iran might change its nuclear doctrine in case it faces an existential threat from Israel or any other country.

Citing a religious decree by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that bans possession, production and proliferation of nuclear weapons, he echoed his previous remarks, saying, “We do not have nuclear weapons and there is a fatwa by the Leader on this issue. But what should we do if the enemy threatens us?”

He also questioned US intentions for claiming it advocates diplomacy to sort out issues with Iran and said, “You were the one that withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, and today you are not ready to return to the negotiating table. Why do you say that diplomacy is the best way?”

Kharrazi expressed Iran’s willingness to negotiate with the US and called on Washington to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement with the West, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying it will serve as a basis to discuss a nuclear free region.